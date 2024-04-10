Advertisement

Triathlon Swim Clinic takes place April 13

Athens Daily Review, Texas

Apr. 9—The Cain Center YMCA will be hosting a Triathlon Swim Clinic. The clinic will take place on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost is $99, or $149 if you opt for the video analysis follow-up. YMCA members and FTR Athletes will receive a 20 percent discount. Please note that the minimum age to participate is 16.

For more information, call 903-918-8056 or email info@flytriracing.com.