Triathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB won gold in the inaugural triathlon mixed relay at Tokyo 2020 [Getty Images]

Triathlon schedule and venue at Paris 2024

First introduced to the Olympics six Games ago at Sydney 2000, the triathlon competition will take place in the heart of Paris in 2024.

The men's individual race takes place on 30 July, followed by the women's event on 31 July and the mixed relay on 5 August.

Each will start on a pontoon on the River Seine beneath the Pont Alexandre III bridge for the swim section.

The athletes will then follow a route which takes in historic city centre landmarks, including the Champs-Elysees, on the cycle and run legs.

There has been controversy in the lead-up to the Games around the water quality in the Seine - and the Paris 2024 president said in April that the swimming legs could be postponed if heavy rain increases pollution levels before the events.

What does triathlon involve and what medals can be won at Paris 2024?

The men's and women's individual events are contested as straight medal races, timed continuously with transition areas for clothing and equipment changes following the swim and cycle legs.

The Olympic triathlon distances for both men and women are as follows:

1500m swim

40km cycle

10km run

The mixed relay sees a team of two men and two women contest a short-course triathlon.

Each nation is ordered man-woman-man-woman, and each athlete will tap the hand of their next team-mate after completing a course featuring:

300m swim

5.8km cycle

1.8km run

Team GB's triathlon medal hopes at Paris 2024

Great Britain is the most successful triathlon nation at the Olympic Games.

GB has won three golds, including victory in the inaugural mixed relay event at the Tokyo Games when Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee triumphed.

Taylor-Brown and Yee both won individual silvers in Tokyo.

Yee and Potter, who last year became world champion, were the first British triathletes to be selected for Paris in November.

The final British triathlon team will be confirmed on 10 June, with a total of three women and two men to be included.