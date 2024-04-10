Trial in sexual assault case involving Carter Hart won't start before next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It appears that a trial for the sexual assault case involving Carter Hart and four other players from the 2018 Canadian world junior team won't start until after the 2024-25 NHL season begins.

According to a report Tuesday by TSN correspondent Rick Westhead, lawyers of the players were told by a judge to file pretrial motions before Oct. 23. Per the report, the judge scheduled 15 days, starting Nov. 25, for hearings related to those motions and a trial date will be scheduled in court May 14.

Hart, the Flyers' 25-year-old goaltender, was granted an indefinite leave of absence from the club on Jan. 23.

In early February, London, Ontario police announced it had charged Hart, the Flames' Dillon Dube, the Devils' Cal Foote and Michael McLeod and former NHLer Alex Formenton with sexual assault, stemming from a June 2018 incident.

Hart's legal representation stated in late January that "he is innocent and will provide a full response to this false allegation in the proper forum, a court of law."

Hart will be a restricted free agent after this season. He's in the final year of a three-year, $11.937 million contract.

