Trial run of possible onside kick replacement ends in Kirk Cousins interception

With the success rates of onside kicks plummeting, the NFL debuted a trial run of a possible alternative in the Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon.

Instead of an onside kick, an offense would have the chance to convert a fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard line in an attempt to keep possession.

With the NFC trailing 38-33 following a Davante Adams touchdown, Pete Carroll kept the offense on the field to test the rule out in an effort to maintain possession. Kirk Cousins took a shot up the right sideline trying to find Kenny Golladay as he was double covered. Earl Thomas picked off the pass with laterals to Marlon Humphrey and Matthew Judon ensuing on the run back before Judon was ruled stopped.

The AFC took over possession from the spot Judon was ruled down at the NFC 35-yard line. The play was not treated like a two-point conversion with the clock stopped. The clock continued to run and the AFC took over possession at the end of the return.

Any changes to the rule would require an affirmative vote by three-fourths of the league’s owners.