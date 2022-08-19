Trial date for Titans OLB Rashad Weaver rescheduled

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Rashad Weaver is set to go to trial for a simple assault charge stemming from an alleged physical altercation involving a woman last year.

However, the trial that was originally set to begin a few days ago has been rescheduled. According to Paul Kuharsky, the trial date was moved from Aug. 16 to Jan. 17, 2023.

With the trial date being pushed back to January of next year, Weaver won’t have to worry about facing any potential discipline should it come to that until next season.

Weaver is accused of grabbing a woman, Demetria Navjelis, by the throat and pushing her to the ground, resulting in her hitting her head outside of a bar in Pittsburgh on April 18, 2021.

Weaver was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2021 but played in just two games in his rookie season due to a broken fibula. He has been among the biggest standouts for the Titans in training camp and is expected to have a backup role in 2022.

