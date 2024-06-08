Tri-Valley outlasts Delone Catholic in 2A state quarterfinals

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Delone Catholic had no issue making contact in Friday’s PIAA 2A baseball state quarterfinal, they just weren’t putting the ball in the right places.

Sometimes baseball is that frustratingly simple, as the Squires’ state run was ended by Tri-Valley with a 7-3 loss at Hershey High School Friday afternoon.

“We had a great season,” Delone Catholic head coach Jim Smith said. “We were happy to be here, they played their hearts out.”

“If you saw the game, we hit the ball, just right at them,” Smith said. “We did our job, they did theirs.”

The 2A District III champs can hang their hands on knowing they finished as one of the eight best teams in the state, and Smith reflected on the group of guys that made that run possible.

“It was a lot of fun,” Smith said. “Each one is unique, they bring something different to the game, and the way they came together as a team.”

“We didn’t have any superstars, we just had a really well-rounded team,” Smith said. “They just played great together. They loved each other.”

