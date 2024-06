Tri-Valley baseball allowed a combined nine runs in the 5th and 6th inning and its season ends in the PIAA 2A state championship to Bald Eagle Area, 11-3. The Bulldogs finish the year 21-5.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.