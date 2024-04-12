Tri-State Wrestling returns to Hamilton April 27

Apr. 12—CINCINNATI — Tri-State Wrestling makes its return to the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton, Ohio, at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

This season's first show in Hamilton is scheduled to be headlined by a triple threat match for the TSW Heavyweight Championship. Current champion Tre' Lamar will defend his title against the two men who held the championship previously — VsK and Myron Reed.

VsK, the company's inaugural champion, narrowly missed winning the title from Lamar at the Squared Circle Expo's "Parade of Champions" show on March 30. Meanwhile, Reed's rivalry with Lamar heated up even more at this year's season debut in February in Batesville, Indiana when Lamar and JDX attacked Reed and his protégé Matt Diesel. The "Young GOAT" is out not just for the championship, but revenge as well.

In addition to the main event, TSW stars scheduled for action include Sam Beale, Damian Chambers, Isaiah Broner, Justin Xavier, GPA and more.

Tickets for the show start at just $15 and are on sale now at TSWTickets.com.

In partnership with Raising Cane's, the first 200 fans in attendance at the April 27 show will receive a Raising Cane's "Buy One, Get One Free" gift card! A special thanks to our friends at Raising Cane's, who proudly serve Hamilton from their location at 1479 Main Street.

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Fans can save by purchasing a Family 4-Pack of tickets for just $50. This offer saves $10 off regular ticket pricing and is only available to purchase online in advance of the show.

Additional appearances and matches will be announced leading up to the show. Follow @TSWProWrestling on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.

For more information, visit TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.

