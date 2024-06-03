Tri-state Soccer Camp coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Dothan, in conjunction with the Dothan Shockers FC and European Soccer Academy, will host the 2nd Annual Tri-State Soccer Camp this summer.

The camp’s first session will be from Monday, June 17, to Thursday, June 20. Session 2 will be from Monday, July 22, to Thursday, July 25. Both sessions will be from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Westgate Park Soccer Complex on Field 2.

The camps will be divided into two groups. The first group will be for children ages 6 to 11 (size ball 4), and the second group will be for teens ages 12 to 16 (size ball 5).

Both groups will be trained on the fundamentals of the game, footwork, shooting, and passing techniques. Children will also be given agility training in the daily sessions.

