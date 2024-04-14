Tri-State Showcase: Russell posts 31 runs in offensive display

Apr. 14—RUSSELL — Russell displayed its high-powered offense during a successful Saturday at the Tri-State Showcase.

The Red Devils recorded nine runs in their final two at-bats to defeat Lincoln County, Kentucky, in the first game of the day.

Ava Howard produced a big day at the plate. She hit a double against the Patriots and knocked in four runs. Lili Smith was 2 for 2, including a home run. Gabby Oborne hit a double. Audrey Patel, Bella Hall, Smith and Oborne each drove in a run.

Russell (13-3) had no worries defensively behind Patel's one-hitter in the circle during the shutout victory. The Red Devils took advantage of four Lincoln County errors and scored their 11 runs on only six hits.

Russell made quick work of visiting George Rogers Clark later in the afternoon. The home team put up 12 runs in the third inning and three more to end the game with a 20-5 victory after the fourth frame.

Howard collected the win in the circle and recorded a double and a triple for a 2-for-3 day at the dish. Oborne had three RBIs and a double. Paige Hutchinson tallied a pair of extra-base hits and scored three times. Hall belted a long ball and drove in three runs. Patel was 3 for 4 and had two RBIs. Karson Honaker also claimed an RBI in the runaway victory.

LINCOLN CO. 000 00 — 0 1 4

RUSSELL 204 5X — 11 6 1

Patel and Highfield. W—Patel. 2B—Howard (R), Oborne (R). HR-Smith (R).

G.R. CLARK 104 0 — 5 4 3

RUSSELL 32(12) 3 — 20 11 0

Howard and Highfield. W—Howard. 2B—Howard (R), Oborne (R), Hutchinson (R). 3B—Howard (R), Hutchinson (R). HR—Hall (R).