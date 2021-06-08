Tri-County opens season with victory

Jun. 7—GLASTONBURY — Ryan Schultz allowed one hit over four innings, striking out six with four walks, and combined with Glenn Cully, Thomas Lunt and Peter Torres on a 3- hitter Sunday as the Tri- County 19- U Senior American Legion team opened its Zone 3 season with a 5-1 victory over Glastonbury.

Jonah Person drove in two runs, Mike Poncini had an RBI double, Daylan Griffin scored two runs with a single and RBI and Stanley Cipkas also had an RBI for Tri-County (1-0), which scored four runs over the third and fourth innings to pull away.

Tri-County hosts Glastonbury on Wednesday and RCP ( Rocky Hill- Cromwell- Portland) Friday in Zone 3 games at West Road Memorial Field in Marlborough. Both start at 5: 45 p. m.

Jeremiah Bobbi, who just finished his freshman season at Lyman Memorial, retired all five batters he faced, striking out two to pick up the save as Tri-County's 15-U squad edged Northeast ( Tolland) Saturday in its season opener in Marlborough.

Landon Bell had two hits and Jack Bell added a 2- run single for Tri-County (1-0). Aiden Zimnock threw 2.1 innings, striking out two and allowing one hit to pick up the win in relief.

Zimnock, who also finished his freshman year for Lyman Memorial coach Marty Gomez, singled and scored a run.

Tri- County plays at Middletown on Wednesday and Wallingford Friday.

Also, Tri-County's 17-U Junior Legion squad opens with three home games this week starting Tuesday against RCP. The two teams also play at West Road Memorial Field Thursday and South Windsor travels to Marlborough Saturday at 10 a. m.