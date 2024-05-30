Tri-Cities native Jamar Livingston signs with Western Carolina

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the top-scoring athletes in Tri-Cities history has found a new home and it will bring him through Johnson City at least once a year.

Jamar Livingston, who played high school basketball for Science Hill and Daniel Boone and then a year at Walter State, signed a national letter of intent at Carver Rec. in front of friends and family.

While in high school, livingston averaged 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists while in Gray, making him the No. 1 scorer in Tennessee.

He says several factors including playing in Freedom Hall against the ETSU Bucs helped make his decision.

“I chose Western Carolina just because I mean, it was like Rene was the first option for summer for me to go. But also just cause, like the environment and the people, the coaching staff was cool. They look like they believe in me wanting to come play there. So plus, you know, it’s in the SoCon and I’m in a so-called area where it’s, you know, that would be cool to go back and play in the environment I grew up in, says Livingston.”

Livingston was voted a top 30 JUCO freshman in the nation after averaging 12 pts and 4 rebounds a game while helping to lead the Senators to a 29-3 record and sweet 16 in the national tournament.

