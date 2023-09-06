Tri-axle truck overturns on Claypike Road

Sep. 6—A section of Claypike Road in Mt. Pleasant Township was shut down for a couple hours Wednesday morning after a tri-axle truck overturned, spilling its load.

The one-vehicle crash was reported at 9:20 a.m. in the area of Sheriff's Lane, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. A section of the road was closed just east of Kecksburg until before noon. Firefighters reported that the truck was carrying dirt fill.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

