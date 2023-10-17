Trezmen Marshall injury update: Latest from the Alabama football linebacker ahead of Tennessee

Trezmen Marshall seems like he won't miss much time at all with the injury that forced him out of Alabama football's win over Arkansas this past Saturday.

Marshall spoke to reporters Tuesday ahead of the matchup with Tennessee and expressed optimism about his status.

"I am feeling great," Marshall said. "Just getting treatment. Trying to heal up and get ready for this big game."

No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) is set to play No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After the win over Arkansas, Saban said he didn't think Marshall was "bad hurt."

Marshall has been one of Alabama's starting inside linebackers this season after he transferred over from Georgia. Marshall spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, playing in 35 games and winning two national championships. He primarily saw time as a reserve in 14 games during the 2022 season.

Through seven games this season, Marshall has tallied 40 total tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

