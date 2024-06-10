Trezeguet on Juventus criticism, advice to Thiago Motta and Italy at Euro 2024

David Trezeguet weighed in on the recent criticisms of Juventus, some advice for new coach Thiago Motta and what the club are missing ahead of the new season.

The Bianconeri are in a state of flux ahead of the summer transfer window, having decided to start a new project under the Italian-Brazilian coach following the dramatic sacking of Massimiliano Allegri last month.

Juventus are gearing up for an important summer and have already identified a number of key targets, including Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio, Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners and Bologna’s Riccardo Calafiori. They are also working on setting up a new contract for Adrien Rabiot.

Trezeguet weighs in on Juventus

Speaking at the Juventus Academy World Cup via TMW, Trezeguet first discussed how he feels at the event.

“I’m happy every time I return to Turin, to Juventus, an honour. I came back for a good reason, for these academies in Turin where the children are the happiest, and I’m happy for them.”

He was asked if the Old Lady can give joy to their fans.

“They must! Their history is part of a winning side. Beyond the Coppa Italia and a good season, here they ask you further. We need to improve and work a lot. All the changes that will take place, I believe that Juve must return to being heroes.”

Trezeguet gave his thoughts on the recent criticisms of Juventus.

“An opinion of the press. Juve have always been used to winning and that’s why the criticism comes, I’ve seen improvements, and we need to continue along this line. Furthermore, Inter and Napoli were the protagonists, and this is not good for Juve.

“As for the coming year, we are working well, there will be the Champions League, the Club World Cup and there is the league to play.”

He was asked to give some advice to new coach Thiago Motta.

“If Thiago Motta arrives, he is a young coach, he knows very well where he is arriving, he knows very well what he will have to do, and we have to wait for him, even if unfortunately Juve don’t have time.

“I think he showed a good game at Bologna, certainly at Juve everything is different, but I think he has an identity.

“Evidently Juve also want to change something on a tactical-technical level, and we will have to wait until it becomes interesting and applicable to Juve.”

Trezeguet commented on what Juventus are still missing to close the gap.

“There was a lack of consistency. There were moments where the result didn’t come out and Inter found a significant gap.

“Juventus needs to win the games that matter more than playing well and they didn’t do that. We need to think about the old days again, we need to win!”

He spoke about the upcoming summer transfer window.

“We need targeted purchases aiming for significant growth because they will have the Champions League, Coppa Italia, Serie A. We need a stronger, more important squad and it will be up to Giuntoli to work.”

Trezeguet was asked to give his favourites for the European Championship and Italy’s chances at the tournament.

“France are the favourites. Italy, Spalletti was clear, Italy must not hide behind their history and must be the protagonist, they must win. They have grown and now they have to win.”

Finally, Trezeguet gave some advice to Rabiot, who has less than three weeks left on his contract in Turin.

“I think he is a very important player for Juve, it’ll be up to him to think about it carefully, to reflect on whether he has this idea of ​​prolonging his relationship to win. This is the most important thing he must have in mind.”