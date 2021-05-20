Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Treyvon Hester, former Eagles DT, signs with Buffalo Bills

Another member of 2020 Eagles finds a new home originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Another member of the 2020 Eagles has found a new home.

Veteran defensive tackle Treyvon Hester, famous for his fingertip block of the double-doink field goal a few years ago, has signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Hester, 28, re-joined the Eagles last season on the practice squad but did not play for the Birds in a regular season game. In fact, he hasn’t played for the Eagles in a real game since the 2018 playoffs. He played 24 defensive snaps in the loss to the Saints a week after his tip of the double-doink field goal in Chicago.

Since then, Hester has been with Washington, Green Bay and then back with the Eagles last season. He joined the practice squad in November and signed a futures deal when the season ended.

But the Eagles cut Hester on March 9, just before the start of the new league year and he had been a free agent since.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle right now and there just wasn’t a spot for Hester. The Eagles have Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Hassan Ridgeway, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and T.Y. McGill at defensive tackle.

Here are the members of the 2020 Eagles still without jobs: OT Jason Peters, CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, TE Richard Rodgers, WR Alshon Jeffery, WR Deontay Burnett, S Blake Countess, TE Josh Perkins.

And here are 2020 Eagles who have signed elsewhere:

Jalen MillsPatriots

DeSean Jackson: Rams

Cameron Johnston: Texans

Nate Gerry: 49ers

Nate Sudfeld: 49ers

Malik Jackson: Browns

Corey Clement: Giants

Vinny Curry: Jets

Rudy Ford: Jaguars

Duke Riley: Dolphins

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

 

