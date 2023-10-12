Treylon Burks won't travel to London with Titans

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was hopeful about getting wide receiver Treylon Burks on the field during practice this week, but things didn't go that way and Burks will miss another game.

The team announced that Burks did not practice for the second straight day on Thursday and that he will not be making the trip to London to face the Ravens. This will be the third straight game that Burks has missed because of a knee injury.

Burks is not the only Titans player who will be staying behind. Linebacker Luke Gifford and defensive back Elijah Molden are both going to miss the game because of hamstring injuries.

Defensive lineman Teair Tart (toe) and center Aaron Brewer (neck) were the other players not to practice, but they will be crossing the Atlantic. Safety Amani Hooker (thumb) and defensive lineman Denico Autry (finger) were added to the injury report as limited participants while defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (shoulder) moved up to that level after sitting out on Wednesday.