Treylon Burks shares how being a waterboy motivated him
When does Day 3 of 2022 NFL draft start for Rounds 4-7 and what TV channel is it on? Noon on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network. Follow live updates and reaction.
WR Alec Pierce was selected Friday night by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the NFL Draft.
Here's Cliff Avril's shoutout for the newest member of the defensive line.
Michigan basketball bolstered its roster for next season with the addition of former Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn. Originally reported by Matt Norlander, TMBR can confirm the news. Following a visit to Ann Arbor earlier this week, Llewellyn decided on the Wolverines without making them wait long on his decision.
What did NFL analysts say about Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder ahead of the 2022 NFL draft?
The home stretch of the 2022 NFL draft is here. Three rounds are already complete, but Saturday will feature the final four rounds of the event.
Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral fell into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave his theory for why.
2022 NFL Draft: Who are the best players still on the board? Here are the top 50 - from the college perspective - going into the last four rounds.d
The NFL draft resumed Friday in Las Vegas with the second and third rounds. USA TODAY Sports has analysis for every pick.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, including George Pickens, Ryan Tannehill and more.
The San Francisco 49ers did not have a first round selection, and did not trade away Deebo Samuel on Thursday.
Former Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. shared some harsh words for wide receiver Marquise Brown
Who drafted Dylan Parham in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here's what the Las Vegas Raiders should expect after taking the Memphis football offensive lineman.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis fell out of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but why?
The Denver Broncos made their major move of the offseason by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson.
The Cleveland Browns didn't have a first round pick after the Deshaun Watson trade, and they then traded out of the second round.
The 49ers bolstered an area of strength, the Ravens did their thing and the Eagles got one of the best players in the draft in Round 3. But what are the Seahawks doing?
Here's a collection of grades for WR Velus Jones Jr. from various outlets and the general consensus is the Bears might've reached on Jones.
Who drafted Tyrion Davis-Price in the 2022 NFL Draft? Here’s what the San Francisco 49ers should expect after taking the LSU football running back.
The Packers paid a big price to trade up to No. 34 and get WR Christian Watson in the 2022 NFl draft. We break down the move through trade value charts.