Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks is set to miss some time after getting hurt in Sunday’s win.

Burks was on crutches and had his foot in a walking boot after the game. NFL Media reports that the wideout has been diagnosed with turf toe and will miss time, although he does not need to have surgery to repair the injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Monday that the injury is still being evaluated and that no timetable is in place at this point.

Burks had two catches for 14 yards on Sunday. He has 10 catches for 129 yards for the season.

Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, and Cody Hollister are the other wideouts on the active roster. They have three receivers on the practice squad, including Josh Gordon.

Treylon Burks set to miss time with turf toe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk