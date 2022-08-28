Treylon Burks scores first TD of preseason on pass from Malik Willis
Give the people what they want! 🙌🏽 @TreylonBurks
📺: Watch #AZvsTEN on @WKRN pic.twitter.com/J6ecfTutPZ
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 28, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is finally on the board for a touchdown after scoring one in the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.
The play came in the second quarter. Quarterback Malik Willis found Burks wide open over the middle and hit him with a short pass. Burks did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone for a 14-yard score.
Burks is having his best preseason game, with his three catches, 33 yards and one touchdown all highs in the exhibition slate.
This was a much-needed performance for Burks, who had been quiet in the preseason before Saturday night, although most of that can’t be blamed on him. This should give him momentum moving forward.
The rookie scared us briefly, though, as he suffered a wrist injury after catching a 13-yard pass from Willis in the first quarter. However, he was able to return and score the aforementioned touchdown.
