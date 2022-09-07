Treylon Burks ready to “go out there and play my brand of football”

After an up-and-down offseason and preseason, Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks is ready for the start of the season.

“Words can’t explain (how excited I am),” Burks said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “(I just) need to do the things I am coached to do, do the things my teammates hold me accountable for and just play ball.”

The Titans drafted Burks after trading No. 1 receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles on draft night. Burks experienced issues related to his asthma in the organized team activities, was “unavailable” for the mandatory minicamp and had to answer questions about his conditioning.

But in the preseason, Burks caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, and coach Mike Vrabel said he was “really encouraged by some of the things that (Burks) did, especially without the football.”

Burks is ready to put everything behind him and show why the Titans made him a first-round choice.

“I just want to go out there and play my brand of football, and the team’s brand of football,” Burks said. “Be physical, fast, and go have fun.”

