Treylon Burks owns up to his conditioning with Titans

Treylon Burks’ first practice at Tennessee Titans training camp this week went a long way toward dismissing concerns about his conditioning.

Burks admitted he should have first arrived at camp in better shape. His lack of conditioning, for whatever reason, drew the ire of some Titans fans and media.

On Wednesday, Burks’ first practice was glowing. He had slimmed down and, per Ben Arthur at the Tennessean, was in full force for the whole of the session. And Burks told Titans reporters afterward that he had lost five or six pounds since minicamp.

Now, Burks is onboard and ready to contribute in a big way during his rookie year.

“That’s just being accountable; I should have taken a better attack on that and now that I am, you can tell a big difference,” he said.

The Warren native had 66 catches for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Razorbacks last year before being drafted in the first round by the Titans.