Treylon Burks' one-handed TD grab helps Arkansas to a 33-21 win over Ole Miss

Treylon Burks made one of the best touchdown catches you’ll see all season on Saturday.

Burks caught a seven-yard TD pass from Feleipe Franks with 7:36 left to give Arkansas a 26-14 lead over Ole Miss. And that’s about the most boring way possible to describe his catch. Just look at how Burks was able to grab it with one hand and get one foot in the end zone in Arkansas’ 33-21 win.

Treylon Burks!



👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/gYPmRc3HFm — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 17, 2020

Burks’ catch was the second amazing fourth quarter catch to help propel an SEC team to a win on Saturday. Earlier in the day, South Carolina’s Shi Smith made a phenomenal grab as the Gamecocks upset No. 15 Auburn.

Arkansas’ defensive backs caught the ball as well as Burks did on Saturday. The Hogs picked off Ole Miss QB Matt Corral six times as the team’s linebackers and defensive backs kept jumping Ole Miss’ receviers’ routes.

The fifth interception of Corral helped seal Arkansas’ win. Grant Morgan stepped in front of a Corral pass and returned it for a pick-six and the winning margin with 3:07 left.

The win moves Arkansas to 2-2 on the season and drops Ole Miss to 1-3. The Razorbacks were widely considered one of the two worst teams in the SEC entering the season and could end up ranked on Sunday in the AP Top 25.

