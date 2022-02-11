Treylon Burks Up To No. 13 In Latest Draft Wire Mock Draft

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the invitees to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, and the Arkansas Razorbacks had five players on that list. One of those, was wide receiver Treylon Burks. Burks had a phenomenal season in 2021 for the Razorbacks, hauling in 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

His emergence last season has caught the eyes of several NFL scouts, as well as the media who cover the league. Wednesday, Draft Wire released their updated mock draft, and Burks checked in on the list at No. 13 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire says that Burks is a perfect fit for Cleveland, after the departure of a key receiver last season.

After losing Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns simply don’t have a big-play threat at receiver who can stretch the field and scare opposing defenses. Burks has an impressive blend of size, athleticism and physicality, which makes him the most complete pass-catcher in this draft, and the perfect fit here.

Burks had the best season of his career in 2021, grabbing personal bests in receptions, yards, and touchdowns.

The NFL Scouting Combine is set for March 1-7 in Indianapolis, Ind. The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, NV on April 28-30.