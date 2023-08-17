Treylon Burks injury update given by Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel

EAGAN, Minn. — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that Treylon Burks did not have any structural damage after the second-year wide receiver left practice Wednesday with a left leg injury.

"I don't think it's going to be a long term thing," he said after the Titans practiced with the Minnesota Vikings in preparation for Saturday's preseason game. "No structural damage. I anticipate him being back, I'm not putting a timeline on it, but I think it was a best-case scenario."

Vrabel, who was "relieved," said Burks will rehab. He has remained in Minnesota with the team since the injury instead of flying back to Nashville.

"When he's ready to come back out he'll help us," Vrabel added.

Per a report Wednesday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Burks sprained the lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in his left knee and is expected to miss "a few weeks."

Burks, taken by the Titans in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, caught 33 passes for 444 yards and a touchdown but also missed six games because of turf toe and a concussion.

He is expected to be one of the key figures in the Titans' receiving room this season along with veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who the team signed in free agency in July. Beyond Hopkins and Burks, the Titans have few big names in their receiving corps. Fellow second-year pass catcher Kyle Philips is expected to get looks in the slot while veterans Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore are the team's next biggest options on the outside.

The Titans held joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings at the Vikings' practice facility on Wednesday and Thursday.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks injury update from coach Mike Vrabel