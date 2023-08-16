Treylon Burks carted from Titans-Vikings joint practice

Another receiver may have suffered a significant injury on Wednesday.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Tennessee's Treylon Burks was carted off the field during his team's joint practice with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Burks caught a long touchdown then was down for a while as trainers examined him for an apparent leg injury. The receiver was visibly upset.

He was then carted off the field for further examination.

The 18th overall pick of the 2022 draft, Burks caught 33 passes for 444 yards with one touchdown in 11 games as a rookie.

The Titans are in Minnesota to practice with the Vikings before their preseason game on Saturday night.