The Titans have ruled out a number of players ahead of Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

The list includes wide receiver Treylon Burks, who suffered a turf toe injury last week that has kept him on the sideline during the team’s practices. There’s been no discussion of a timetable for Burks’ return, so he may be out for multiple weeks before getting the green light to return.

Linebacker Bud Dupree is also out this weekend. Dupree returned from missing Week Three with a hip injury, but aggravated it last weekend and he will be back on the inactive list this week.

Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) returned to practice on Wednesday, but didn’t practice Thursday and will miss his second straight game. Linebackers Zach Cunningham (elbow), Ola Adeniyi (neck), and Joe Jones (knee) will also be out this weekend.

Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree ruled out for Titans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk