Treylon Burks 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

Treylon Burks treated image

With the Jets both having two picks in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be taken by them: Arkansas WR Treylon Burks...

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-2

- Weight: 225 pounds

- 40-time: 4.55

- Vertical: 33

- Broad: 122

- Stats (32 career games): 146 receptions, 2,399 yards, 19 total touchdowns, 16.4 yards per reception

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Big, smooth and natural, Burks possesses the versatility to operate from wherever you want and get to wherever you need no matter the competition. He's a mismatch receiver combining size, strength and competitiveness similar to the Titans' A.J. Brown, but appears to be faster and more athletic.

The Draft Network: Burks' most dynamic trait is his natural ability to go up and over defenders to win 50/50 balls. He thrives at contested catches because he has an in-depth understanding of body positioning. Burks is a big-bodied receiver that understands how to use his body in multiple different ways to be a versatile weapon for the Razorback offense.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs for a touchdown after making a catch against Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 42-35.

Why Burks Makes Sense For Jets

During his NFL Combine interview, Burks was very quick to say, "Yes, sir," when asked if he can handle the New York market. He even had a chuckle afterwards.

Burks is a very confident player. You can see it on tape, after the catch, smiling on the sidelines. Wherever he is on the gridiron, he exudes confidence and pride. That's what you need in this market.

While Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are locks in the wide receiver room, that second outside receiver isn't. Denzel Mims hasn't shown enough to give him the spot, so Burks can easily slide in and use his big frame to get the job done there.

And if you look at mocks now, Burks is down the list a little bit in terms of the first round. We'll see how that changes after the Combine is fully wrapped.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: A.J. Brown (with more wiggle)

The Draft Network: Alshon Jeffery