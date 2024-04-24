Trey Townsend, an Oakland basketball hero, transferring to Arizona over OSU, Michigan, MSU

Oakland basketball hero Trey Townsend announced Wednesday afternoon he has committed to Arizona basketball. Townsend broke onto the national scene in March when he helped the Golden Grizzlies upset Kentucky in the NCAA tournament.

Townsend, a 6-foot-6 power forward from Oxford, tested the NBA draft process in the weeks after the season, but is choosing to return to college basketball under Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd. He also visited Ohio State and Michigan, and also considered Louisville and Michigan State among other programs.

Townsend, a four-year player at Oakland, was the Horizon League Player of the Year last season, then had 17 points and 12 rebounds in an 80-76 upset of 3-seed Kentucky in Pittsburgh in the first round of March Madness. Townsend two days later collected 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 79-73 overtime loss to N.C. State in the second round.

"Trey Townsend is a pro," longtime Oakland coach Greg Kampe said after the season-ending loss. "He proved it tonight."

Oakland forward Trey Townsend (4) looks to pass against Purdue Fort Wayne guard Chris Morgan (4) during the first half of a Horizon League tournament quarterfinal at O'Rena in Rochester on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Townsend averaged 17.3 points (45.5% shooting), 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a senior.

He is the son of two former Oakland basketball players: Skip Townsend, one of Kampe's first recruits to Rochester in the late 1980s, and Nicole Leigh.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Trey Townsend transferring from Oakland to Arizona basketball