Trey Townsend helps Oakland basketball clip Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan in overtime

Trey Townsend’s layup with nine seconds remaining in overtime lifted Oakland to a 92-90 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in Rochester.

Townsend scored 17 points, as did Keaton Hervey, who also had nine rebounds for Oakland (2-3). Rocket Watts added 15 points as six Golden Grizzlies scored in double-figures.

Emoni Bates led EMU (1-3) with 19 points, Tyson Acuff had 18 and Noah Farrakhan had 15.

EMU took a four-point lead on a Legend Geeter dunk with 1:42 left in the extra period. Jalen Moore split a pair of free throws and then the Golden Grizzlies forced a turnover and, with 1:14 left, Blake Lampman nailed a 3-pointer to tie the game.

Acuff missed a jumper with 41 seconds left, setting the stage for Townsend.

The Eagles had a four-point lead with 19 seconds left in regulation when Osei Price made two free throws. On the ensuing possession, Hervey stole the ball from Bates. Then with three seconds left, Townsend’s layup forced overtime.

Florida Atlantic 76, Detroit Mercy 55: Antoine Davis scored 22 points on 7-for-19 shooting, including misses on all three 3-point attempts, and Jordan Phillips hit three 3s en route to 16 points but the rest of the Titans (2-2) made just six baskets from the floor in the Paradise Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida. Arashma Parks had eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench for UDM, which wraps up the tourney against Bryant at noon Monday.

Rice 96, Western Michigan 88: Lamar Norman Jr., who put up 36 points in Friday’s Owl Invitational opener against Houston Christian, was at it again against the host Owls as he scored 30 on 10-for-17 shooting, including seven 3-pointers on 13 tries. Three was a magic number for Norman, who also had three rebounds, three assists and three fouls. Jefferson Monegro added 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting for the Broncos (2-3) and Titus Wright chipped in 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Next up, the Broncos face Georgia Southern at 1 p.m. Sunday to finish the tourney in Houston, then are off until hosting Cleveland State on Saturday.

Big Ten women

Michigan State 84, Central Michigan 54: Gabby Elliott, Isaline Alexander and Moira Joiner scored 17 points each for the visiting Spartans (6-0) in coach Suzy Merchant’s return to her alma mater. MSU outscored CMU, 26-8 in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout, holding the Chippewas (0-4) to 35.7% shooting. Rochelle Norris scored 12, Sydney Harris 11 and Bridget Utberg 10 for CMU.

MAC women

Eastern Michigan 77, Florida A&M 70: ZaNiya Nelson had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals for the host Eagles (3-0), who made 20 of 30 free throws. Natalia Pineda scored 17 points, going 9-for-11 from the free-throw line. Dylan Horton led all scorers with 25 for Florida A&M (1-4).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Townsend helps Oakland clip EMU in overtime