Trey Smith and Orlando Brown join 'NFL Now' to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade
With the NFL Scouting Combine two weeks away, here's a primer for the Bears, including potential targets and Day 3 sleepers.
Derek Carr is on the open market after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL franchises make sense for the 31-year-old QB?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
The 2023 NFL head coaching cycle is over. Let's look at which teams might have a head coaching vacancy to fill this time next year.
Derek Carr is gone, after nine years. So who will be this year’s quarterback of the Raiders? Coach Josh McDaniels has plenty of choices. It makes sense to keep eyes on someone with whom McDaniels has worked in the past, in addition to any rookies to whom he may take a shine. The top candidates [more]
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after his team shook off a 10-point halftime deficit to win Super Bowl LVII that the longer halftime helped. Reid said that he had the time to first sit down with his assistant coaches to talk about how they needed to adjust while the players took a break, and after [more]
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Jalen Hurts is about to get paid - like, PAID - and he's going to be worth it, but it'll present the Eagles with a new set of problems. By Adam Hermann
The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, but the game was decided on a lot more than a holding penalty.
One area Howie Roseman must fix this offseason, big decisions ahead and more in our bonus Eagles observations following the team's Super Bowl loss. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles were beat on nearly identical plays by the Chiefs, who saw Doug Pederson's play work earlier in the season. By Dave Zangaro
Kansas City’s Kadarius Toney set a new Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return, and afterward he said he had to give some of the credit to Eagles punter Arryn Siposs, who kicked it exactly where the Chiefs wanted it. “He just gave us an ugly punt and I just had to go out [more]
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
Kansas City offensive coordinator refuses to discuss head coaching opportunities.
At the end of Super Bowl 57 the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious. As their players stormed the field to celebrate with their teammates and families, a former Michigan quarterback took a break from the celebration to announce he was retiring. Henne has served as the primary backup in Kansas City for the last 4 seasons.
The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New [more]