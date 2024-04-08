Trey Smith honored at WrestleMania for helping boy at Chiefs’ rally shooting

WrestleMania 40 was this past weekend in Philadelphia, and WWE packed a lot into those two days with current and former wrestling stars taking part in the fun.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce took part in the action on Saturday, and a broadcaster cheekily noted the girlfriend of his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Isn’t that what’s her name’s brother in law?” ESPN’s Pat McAfee was asked.

McAfee responded by singing part of a Taylor Swift song.

Lmaooo Pat McAfee with the Taylor Swift reference pic.twitter.com/55lSYjdRFW — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) April 7, 2024

A trio of Chiefs offensive linemen took in the action. Trey Smith, Creed Humphrey and Darian Kinnard were at the event Saturday and met wrestling legend, the Undertaker.

Smith was recognized on Saturday night for his actions after the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl championship rally. After leaving Union Station for a team bus, Smith helped calm a frightened young boy with the help of the Chiefs WWE championship belt.

Joey Borgonzi, the son of Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi, and Smith were at Wrestlemania and were interviewed on television.

Trey Smith at Wrestlemania XL being honored for his heroic act! pic.twitter.com/zKFvp9Y26P — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 6, 2024

Smith also was featured in a video that aired about how he helped Joey. This is sweet.