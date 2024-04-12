Trey Sisco leaving Sterling City for assistant role at Water Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX. — First reported by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, KLST Sports can confirm that Trey Sisco is stepping down as Sterling City’s head football coach.

After 19 years, eight of which as head football coach and athletic director at Sterling City, Trey Sisco is leaving Sterling City to become an assistant head coach with Water Valley.

Sisco, who led the Eagles to a Class 1A Division I state championship in 2020 helped guide Sterling City to back-to-back winning seasons following Sterling City’s jump up to 11-man, including a Bi-District victory in 2022.

Before the jump up two seasons ago, Sisco led the Eagles to the postseason every year since 2010, winning more than 100 games during that span.

