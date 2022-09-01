Breaking News:

Cavaliers acquire Donovan Mitchell in trade; Jazz get Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and more

Trey Sermon claimed by Eagles after 49ers cut former third-round pick

Taylor Wirth
·1 min read

Eagles claim former 49ers running back Sermon off waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Unfortunately for the 49ers, running back Trey Sermon did not make it through waivers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that the Philadelphia Eagles claimed Sermon off waivers after the 2021 third-round pick was waived by San Francisco on Wednesday. The Eagles made the move official shortly after.

In speaking with reporters Thursday morning, general manager John Lynch revealed that Sermon's name did come up in trade discussions with other teams, and had he cleared waivers, the 49ers would welcome him back onto the team's practice squad.

One of the teams interested in trading for Sermon, was the Eagles, as Schefter reported on Thursday.

RELATED: Watch Jimmy G throw passes next to Lance in return to practice

After a disappointing tenure with San Francisco, the Ohio State product will join the Eagles' active roster alongside running backs Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories