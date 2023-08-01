Trey Quinn getting another chance in the NFL after USFL stint

A former LSU Tiger will be getting another chance in the NFL after a stint in the USFL.

Wide receiver Trey Quinn joined the Detroit Lions in training camp.

Quinn last appeared in the NFL with the Jaguars in 2020. Before that, he spent two years with Washington, where he caught 35 passes and two touchdowns.

Quinn spent two years at LSU before transferring to SMU to finish his career. At SMU in 2017, he led the country in catches with 114 and racked up 1,236 yards.

According to Nick Baumgardner, Quinn made a strong initial impression.

Michigan Panthers WR @treyquinn8 has signed with the Detroit Lions 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/gUCIsfXVg4 — USFL (@USFL) July 28, 2023

Detroit has two USFL WRs in camp right now — Maurice Alexander and Trey Quinn — and both looked pretty, pretty nice today. Good to see those leagues are helping guys. Alexander especially. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) July 31, 2023

It was another stark reminder of the misused talent throughout the Les Miles era. Quinn was a blue-chip talent in 2014, but just like so many other talented receivers, he was never able to maximize his skills in LSU’s outdated attack.

In the USFL last year, Quinn finished 11th in receiving yards and fifth in touchdowns. He’ll now try to make the most of his second chance in the NFL.

