Trey Pipkins removed from COVID-19 list

The Chargers placed offensive tackle Trey Pipkins III on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. They removed him from the list Saturday.

He is eligible to play Sunday.

Pipkins had close contact with Ryan Groy, who went on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Pipkins has appeared in 19 career games with six starts for the Chargers.

The Chargers also announced they signed running back Troymaine Pope and offensive lineman Cole Toner to the active roster. They elevated receiver Jason Moore from the practice squad.

Los Angeles also signed tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad.

Pope has appeared in 20 career games, including two this season with the Chargers.

Toner previously has spent time with the Chargers in four seasons, doing so on the active roster throughout the 2018 season.

