Trey Murphy with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 08/15/2021
Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 08/15/2021
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
Celtics guard Payton Pritchard continued his impressive summer with a whopping 92 points in a Pro-Am tournament game Saturday.
Bill Murray is iconic for his cult classic films, Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, and Groundhog Day, to name a few. And of course, ever since 1998, when he starred in Wes Anderson's breakout hit, Rushmore, he's been inseparable from the indie-auteur director, appearing in nine of Anderson's 10 full-length films to date. Murray made headlines once again this summer when he announced that he'll join his 10th of Anderson's films, hot on the heels of the Cannes debut of their latest collaboration, The Fre
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
New Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook make their first public appearance together in a surprise Summer League visit on Saturday.
Former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo has reportedly been traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Memphis Grizzlies, his ninth NBA team.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Former Oregon Ducks guard Payton Pritchard scores 92 points in Portland's Pro-Am game on Saturday.
Chesson Hadley makes a hole-in-one and fires 62 to lock up the final spot in FedEx Cup Playoffs as three players move in, three fall out.
For game four of the Las Vegas Summer League run, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and the Warriors will meet the Pelicans. Here's how to watch and stream the contest.
The Warriors' stars are showing up to watch these guys play.
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
In a year and a half that passed by in what felt like both a blink and a lifetime, Knicks fans went from nervous optimism towards a new front office to requesting paid time off for future parade dates.
The Clippers will acquire point guard Eric Bledsoe from Memphis for veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo as well as center Daniel Oturu.
MIAMI (AP) Udonis Haslem is officially back with the Miami Heat. Haslem signed another contract - the 10th of his career - with the Heat on Sunday, assuring that he will return for a 19th season with Miami. Dirk Nowitzki spent all 21 of his NBA seasons with Dallas, Kobe Bryant spent 20 with the Los Angeles Lakers, Tim Duncan spent 19 with San Antonio and John Stockton spent 19 with Utah.
A look at what drivers said after Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course...