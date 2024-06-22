Trey McBride 5th in fantasy TE rankings

The Arizona Cardinals have one of the better young tight ends in the NFL right now in Trey McBride. In his second NFL season, he had 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering 2024, he now has the attention of the fantasy community.

In PFF’s tight end tiers and rankings, McBride comes in at No. 5.

The top tier is reserved only for Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Detroit’s Sam LaPorta. After that, Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Jacksonville’s Evan Engram come before McBride.

McBride was the focus of the passing game late last season and is expected to be a big part of it in 2024.

While Engram was the league’s most-targeted tight end with 140, McBride was targeted 106 times. What is important to note is that he had almost no usage in the first five weeks of the season.

His per-game production over the final 12 weeks would have resulted in a 103-catch season for over 1,000 yards.

He was targeted only 10 times through five weeks. With 96 targets over the final 12 games, that would have been 136 over the whole season.

That is promising.

Of course, his usage could decline with the addition of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., who is expected to be a legit No. 1 receiver.

But in terms of fantasy, McBride will be a good pickup. He will be targeted a lot and he will produce.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire