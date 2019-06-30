Trey Mancini snubbed, John Means to represent Orioles at All-Star Game originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Trey Mancini, a bright spot in the Orioles' lackluster season, wasn't named to the All-Star Game - despite a strong campaign from the team to send him to Cleveland.

The Birds' outfielder has .302 batting average and .327 OBP. Which - as the Baltimore Sun's Nathan Ruiz points out - are just some of his stats close to the top of MLB.

Trey Mancini, who ranks in the top 10 among American League outfielders in average, home runs, OPS and many other stats, was not announced as an AL All-Star reserve. #Orioles — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) June 30, 2019

Earlier this month, Chris Davis told reporters that he was shocked that Mancini didn't have more support for a spot in the All-Star Game.

"The fact that he's having the year that he is and the year that we're having as a team. … I mean, he's putting up ridiculous numbers and he's doing it every night and he's still not getting any recognition for it,'' Davis said. "It's frustrating for me, so I can't imagine what he feels."

O's rookie pitcher John Means will represent the team at the game. He is the first Orioles starter to be selected to the game since Chris Tillman was in 2013. He has a 7-4 record and 2.5 ERA this season.

John Means - not Trey Mancini- is an AL All-Star. He's also one of the squad's best stories. A 26-year-old rookie, Means reported to Spring Training this year thinking he'd be one of the first cuts from camp. He emerged from the roster periphery to become Orioles' best pitcher. — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) June 30, 2019

