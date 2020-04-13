Trey Mancini out ‘months rather than weeks’ according to GM Mike Elias

Last month, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. The tumor was discovered during a colonoscopy.

On Monday, Orioles executive VP and GM Mike Elias gave a timetable for Mancini’s recovery, per Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun. Elias said Mancini is expected to make “a 100% recovery both from a general health standpoint, but also a baseball sense.” Elias added that Mancini’s recovery will take “months rather than weeks.”

Baseball is currently on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The start of the season isn’t yet known but is likely months away if there is a season this year at all. That leaves open the possibility for Mancini to be ready for the start of whatever the 2020 season might look like.

Mancini, 28, put up All-Star caliber numbers for the Orioles last year, though he wasn’t an actual All-Star. He hit .291/.364/.535 with 35 home runs, 97 RBI, and 106 runs scored in 679 plate appearances. FanGraphs credited him with 3.6 Wins Above Replacement, putting him solidly in the top-10 among American League outfielders.

