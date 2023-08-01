Trey Mancini headed for exit from Cubs, report says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs will need to make at least one roster move as the MLB trade deadline approaches, and it would appear that a veteran infielder will be heading elsewhere.

According to Bleacher Nation’s Michael Cerami, the Cubs are “planning to remove” infielder Trey Mancini from their roster:

Source: The Chicago Cubs are planning to remove Trey Mancini from the roster. Couldn't immediately tell if that was release or DFA. Will work to find out. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) August 1, 2023

Mancini signed a two-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season, but has struggled mightily at the plate, slashing .234/.299/.336 while hitting four home runs in 235 at-bats.

If the Cubs opt to designate him for assignment, they could ultimately release him when he clears waivers. They would also be on the hook for the remaining money on his contract, though another team could sign him for the league-minimum for the next season-plus.

In addition to his struggles at the plate, Mancini has also been one of the worst defensive first basemen in the league, leading the Cubs to search for help elsewhere at the position.

Jeimer Candelario, whom the Cubs acquired on Monday, could potentially play first base, and the team has also been using Cody Bellinger at the spot.

Matt Mervis is also still in the minor leagues, and could be poised to return to the team at some point before the conclusion of the season.