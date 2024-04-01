Trey Lyles sinks it from downtown

The reigning world champion in the 100 and 200 keeps showing his larger-than-life attitude, but not for the endorsement deals and partnerships that keep rolling in.
Juan Soto has hit .529 and has four RBIs in four games so far with the Yankees this season.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
With Opening Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski delivers his early observations.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
The No. 1 pick seems to be a foregone conclusion, which means all eyes are on the Commanders and their decision that likely boils down to two QBs.
Steele was clutching his left leg on the ground after fielding a bunt.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Major League Baseball opened its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
From the Las Vegas mayor to a certain designated hitter, these are the individuals who will determine how the 2024 season plays out.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Which teams rebuilt over the winter, and which ones are running it back? Here's what the numbers say.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman celebrate the start of baseball season with an Opening Day starter draft, as well as give their picks for the 2024 major awards and reaction to Jordan Montgomery signing with the D-backs.
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.