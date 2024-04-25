Trey Lipscomb returns to Nationals’ lineup at first base, Nick Senzel hits home run

Los Angeles (15-11) defeated Washington (10-13), 11-2, on Wednesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb returned to the Nationals’ starting lineup at first base. He went 0-for-2, recording one walk and one run.

Former Vol Nick Senzel also started at third base for Washington against the Dodgers. He went 1-for-3 and hit a two-out home run in the second inning.

Washington recalled Lipscomb on Wednesday after placing outfielder Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list due to a left knee sprain.

Washington will next play on Thursday against the Dodgers at Nationals Park. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. EDT.

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

