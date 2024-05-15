Trey Lipscomb records three hits, three stolen bases at Chicago

Washington (20-20) defeated Chicago (12-30), 6-3, on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The contest was the first of a doubleheader.

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb started at third base for the Nationals and went 3-for-3. He recorded one RBI, one run and three stolen bases. Lipscomb also played first base in the contest.

He was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

Lipscomb played at Tennessee from 2019-22 and appeared in 103 games, including 78 starts. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

