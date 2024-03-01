Trey Lipscomb records hit against Cardinals

Washington defeated St. Louis, 3-1, on Thursday in spring training.

The spring training contest was played at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb started at second base and went 1-for-3 for the Nationals. He was also caught stealing against the Cardinals.

Lipscomb was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

Lipscomb appeared in 66 games in his final season at Tennessee in 2022. He totaled 22 home runs, 84 RBIs, 68 runs, 89 hits, 19 doubles, three triples, 26 walks and four stolen bases.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

