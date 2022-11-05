Trey Lance's 'tremendous' rehab approach impressing 49ers, John Lynch

Lynch impressed by Lance's 'tremendous' mindset during rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Programming Note: Matt Maiocco's interview with John Lynch airs at 9:30 p.m. PT on Friday night during "49ers Game Plan" on NBC Sports Bay Area

Quarterback Trey Lance has moved past the devastation of sustaining a season-ending injury in just his second game as the 49ers’ full-time starter.

General manager John Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area that Lance is doing everything in his power to give himself the best chance of success in 2023.

“You know what you have to do?” Lynch asked before supplying the answer. “Exactly what Trey is doing already, and that’s to be a man possessed on recovery and doing everything possible. And that’s what Trey’s doing.”

Lance sustained a fractured right ankle and ligament damage in the 49ers’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery the next day.

Upon completion of the surgery, 49ers head team physician Dr. Tim McAdams expressed confidence Lance would make a full recovery in time for the 2023 season

Lance is working his body and his mind during his time on injured reserve, Lynch said.

“He’s living here,” Lynch said. “He’s in our team meetings, which has been awesome to see. I think it lifts the guys. He’s invested in his team, but he’s also invested in the healing process.”

Lance used a scooter to get around for a period of time after the surgery. Now, he is on crutches, as he is allowed to place partial weight on his right leg.

“He’s convicted to come back and put himself in the best position to be a guy for this team moving forward,” Lynch said. “And that’s what it takes, that kind of single-mindedness, and he has it. It’s one of the reasons we brought him here.

“We sure wish that never happened, but it did. And Trey is making the best of it and approaching it with a tremendous mindset.”

Lance was anointed the 49ers’ starter in the offseason while the club looked to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

When Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March, his trade market dissolved. Garoppolo ended up accepting a dramatic pay cut to remain with the 49ers as Lance’s backup.

Garoppolo stepped back into the starting lineup after Lance’s injury. Garoppolo is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season.

