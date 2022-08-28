How Trey Lance's top target George Kittle has served as support system

How Kittle has played role in Lance's preseason support system originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Tight end George Kittle is counting down the days until the 49ers’ regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

“The boys are ready to go out and hit people who aren’t the Niners,” Kittle said on Sunday.

But, first, the 49ers have to hit the practice field to tighten up some of the issues they experienced during the NFL preseason.

“It’ll look a lot different when we actually spend time game-planning,” Kittle said.

The player who would seem to benefit most of anyone from making the move from the preseason to the regular season is quarterback Trey Lance.

“I’m not worried about Trey,” Kittle said. “He had good plays and he had bad plays. It is what it is.

“Even throughout training camp, I haven’t seen Trey be overly emotional after an interception or after a really nice go ball. He’s even keel. And he’s ready to go every single snap.”

Kittle said he lends assistance to Lance in talking to him about specific routes and serving as part of his support system.

“If it pertains to my route, I’ll ask, ‘Hey, what did you see? This is what I saw,’” Kittle said. “Maybe we can work a little bit better together on that.

“But it’s more to make sure he’s OK. I know Trey’s OK. I know everybody on my team is OK. I’m going to ask them and continue to see how they’re doing, just to make sure they’re aware that they’re in the present moment.”

