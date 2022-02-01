Trey Lance's rookie development has 49ers excited for future

Lance's development has 49ers excited for 2022, beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams still is a fresh wound, but as San Francisco turns the page to the 2022 season, it's obvious Trey Lance has created some excitement in the building about what the future can hold.

Assuming the 49ers follow the desired plan of transitioning from Jimmy Garoppolo to Lance this offseason, there will be a lot placed on the 21-year-old's shoulders. Given what they have seen from him this season, that's a burden the 49ers believe the North Dakota State product can handle.

"I think he grew a lot -- a tremendous amount," Trent Williams said Monday. "Trey is a very inquisitive person. He's not one of the people who thinks he knows it all. He's somebody who comes to learn and comes to work. He's always picking brains around him no matter what position you play. We even had a talk last night about quarterback play and how it marries over to the offensive line and stuff like that for like an hour. So he's that type of individual."

Williams, who called Lance a "generational talent" before the season began and used the term again Monday, was quick to note that it will be incumbent on the 49ers to not put too much on Lance's plate in 2022.

"I think this year it played out how everybody in the organization thought it would," Williams said. "Obviously, they wanted to give him a year to kind of continue to develop as being a 21-year-old -- just was old enough to buy his first beer or a pack of cigarettes a few months ago. We can't just put the weight of the world on his shoulders, even though he is a young man who can handle it. But I think it went exactly how we wanted it to go. He developed very nicely on the practice squad. He was 1-1 as a starter, should have been 2-0. He came in and won a game for us when we were in playoff mode. If we would have lost that game, we wouldn't have been in the playoffs, and there wouldn't have been a yesterday.

"So I definitely think he came in and did what he was supposed to do. He was in there, him and Jimmy fed off each other and formed each other. He learned, and we'll see what next year brings. Hopefully, he'll get a full offseason to work in the right direction, know what he's working for after going through a full season."

If the expected transition at quarterback does take place, Lance must continue his impressive development this offseason so the 49ers can hit the ground running next fall. Lance putting in the work isn't something that concerns the 49ers. They know the young signal-caller is dedicated to being the best quarterback he can be.

"I think I'm excited to see what he does with his offseason because I've seen what kind of work ethic he has," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "I've seen what kind of drive he has with the type of person he is. I know he's one that's going to dedicate everything to preparing himself and getting ready and being ready to lead this team if that's what he's asked to do next season.

"I think he's definitely going to be the type of guy who's going to step up to the plate and be ready to do that."

Lance spoke Monday about his deep bond with Garoppolo, who handled the situation this season as best as one possibly could. The rookie also noted how spending a season as the scout-team quarterback has helped him grow his game after playing in just one since the end of the 2019 FCS season.

“I learned a lot on scout team," Lance said. "Being able to play as and emulate different guys and play different playing styles that aren’t necessarily my own. I think I gained a lot from it. Gained a lot from playing guys who typically stay in the pocket and then going to guys like Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields. Those guys that can play off schedule at a really high level.

"I think I developed as a player. Obviously, going against our defense, which I thought was the best defense in the league, going against our defense every single day. Obviously, every rep makes me better.”

With his first NFL season in the books, the 49ers are set to take the training wheels off and hand Lance the keys to coach Kyle Shanahan's offense.

If it is indeed Lance's time, the 49ers are confident the young signal-caller has what it takes to lead them in 2022 and beyond.

