Trey Lance's recovery on schedule as 49ers anticipate 2023 offseason return

Lance's recovery on schedule as 49ers anticipate offseason return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance appears to be making good progress from the fractured fibula and ankle ligament damage that ended his season in Week 2.

But was it really a season-ending injury?

After all, Lance has been observed walking without any noticeable issues as he continues to advance with his physical therapy. There are seven weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, and the 49ers could be heading toward the playoffs.

However, coach Kyle Shanahan said he has been given no indication from the organization’s medical staff that Lance could be available any time before the 2023 offseason.

“I haven't been told there's a chance, so I think things would have to be pretty drastic,” Shanahan said. “We weren't expecting that much from the beginning. I think he's right on schedule with everything, but I've not been told there's a chance.”

Shanahan addresses whether or not Trey Lance could return as a backup to Jimmy G this season pic.twitter.com/yQ51MdO8Xx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 23, 2022

Lance, who remains on the injured reserve list, accompanied his teammates to Colorado for three days of work at the Air Force Academy. Then, he watched from the sideline as the 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City.

“It was cool just getting him to travel with this for the first time,” Shanahan said.

Lance has been fully involved in every meeting and all aspects of the offensive game plans, including the installations of the team’s third-down and red-zone packages.

“So, now, he's preparing like he's playing, except for everything on the field,” Shanahan said.

Story continues

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast