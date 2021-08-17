Trey Lance's preseason debut was 'mixed bag,' John Lynch says

Lynch reveals what Lance must work on after preseason debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trey Lance's preseason debut certainly had its ups and downs.

Aside from the viral 80-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield, Lance's performance was rather inconsistent.

49ers general manager John Lynch joined The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on "The TK Show" on Monday and discussed the rookie's debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think the thing that has impressed us with Trey is his poise, his presence," Lynch said. "He’s a very poised athlete. Obviously, you don’t pick a guy that high if he doesn’t have the goods. So he’s a natural passer, he moves very well, he does a lot of things well. You want to see when the lights come on, how is he going to respond?

Lance, who finished 5-of-14 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown, showed some inconsistencies with his fundamentals.

“I think it was a mixed bag," Lynch added. "He obviously made some plays, he showed his arm talent, he did all those things well. I think Kyle [Shanahan] mentioned it, and you can see it on the tape.

"Kyle and I watch a lot of (tape) together and a lot of the strides he’s made in terms of the fundamental things we asked him to work on, he reverted a little. That’s not reason for panic, it’s a natural thing, it happens to a lot of players."

Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers expect more out of Lance moving forward.

“Our overall assessment was that it was a good effort, but it wasn’t a championship effort," Lynch said. "We need to be sharper, we need to be tighter, we need to rely on the things we train at practice.”

